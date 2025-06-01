Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 4,928 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 33.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,515 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,928 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HON. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 42,277 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,550,000 after purchasing an additional 12,227 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $21,525,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,186 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HON has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $229.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $182.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Barclays cut their target price on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.57.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HON opened at $224.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $144.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $208.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.20. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.36 and a twelve month high of $242.77.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.30. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 35.78%. The company had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

