Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Lantz Financial LLC

Lantz Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,082 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $3,835,226,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $743,681,000. Amundi raised its position in Comcast by 147.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 24,086,671 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $895,499,000 after acquiring an additional 14,369,056 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Comcast by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 141,680,277 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,317,167,000 after acquiring an additional 11,255,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Comcast by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 50,320,446 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,890,027,000 after acquiring an additional 5,402,377 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Trading Up 0.9%

Comcast stock opened at $34.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $129.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.68. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $31.44 and a 52 week high of $45.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The cable giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $29.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.82 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 13.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Comcast from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Comcast from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Argus cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Comcast from $55.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.10.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Comcast

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.