Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Sells 48,110 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC reduced its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,666,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 48,110 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises 1.5% of Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $101,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 43,551 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,935 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 92,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 78,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,436,000 after purchasing an additional 17,796 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $48.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.37. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $39.35 and a 1 year high of $63.33. The company has a market capitalization of $98.21 billion, a PE ratio of -10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.30. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 18.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $11.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($4.40) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BMY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (down from $67.00) on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Samit Hirawat acquired 4,250 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.58 per share, for a total transaction of $202,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,973,548.54. The trade was a 5.36% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

