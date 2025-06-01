Investors Research Corp Sells 170 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Investors Research Corp reduced its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,524 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in American Express were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Doliver Advisors LP lifted its holdings in American Express by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 4,301 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 27,625.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,162,846 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $581,914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155,045 shares during the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO increased its position in American Express by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 1,075 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its position in American Express by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 2,916 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC acquired a new stake in American Express in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $294.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $206.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $270.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $288.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.58. American Express has a 52-week low of $220.43 and a 52-week high of $326.28.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The payment services company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $16.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.04 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 32.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.33 earnings per share. Analysts expect that American Express will post 15.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th were paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 4th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 22.91%.

AXP has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $244.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Baird R W upgraded shares of American Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Argus cut shares of American Express from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of American Express from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $296.05.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $269.89 per share, with a total value of $998,593.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,700 shares in the company, valued at $998,593. This represents a ? increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 9,450 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.50, for a total transaction of $2,603,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,590,251. The trade was a 50.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

