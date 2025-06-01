Addenda Capital Inc. Purchases 12,761 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Addenda Capital Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 30.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 55,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,761 shares during the quarter. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $6,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $1,075,393,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $393,680,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,979,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,384,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,452 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 77.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,150,901 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $397,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,136 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,264,665 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,933,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337,058 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $126.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $149.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Galvan Research decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $147.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $141.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.26.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of UPS opened at $97.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $98.56 and a 200-day moving average of $115.10. The company has a market cap of $82.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.23. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $90.55 and a one year high of $148.15.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.11. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.13% and a net margin of 6.35%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.73%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.63%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

