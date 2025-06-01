JGP Wealth Management LLC Has $1.77 Million Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

JGP Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,406,452,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 21,681.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,821,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $843,991,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804,358 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $614,982,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 343.7% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 2,806,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $576,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174,025 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Fiserv by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,437,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,116,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153,554 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FI opened at $162.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $90.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.97. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.25 and a 12-month high of $238.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $191.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.15.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.06. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 17.93%. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase 60,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FI. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $223.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Fiserv from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Fiserv from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.84.

In related news, insider Adam L. Rosman sold 2,512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total value of $403,628.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,577,901.80. This represents a 4.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrew Gelb sold 5,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $904,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,061,600. This trade represents a 18.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

