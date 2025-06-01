Mirador Capital Partners LP Increases Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,826 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Global Financial Private Client LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 253.3% during the first quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ISRG shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $670.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $510.00 to $470.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $630.00 to $605.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $605.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $596.05.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

ISRG opened at $551.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $516.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $538.54. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $397.47 and a 12 month high of $616.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 27.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 11,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.22, for a total transaction of $5,763,494.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,607,925.28. The trade was a 68.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Brosius sold 492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.78, for a total value of $282,299.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,056 shares in the company, valued at $2,327,251.68. This trade represents a 10.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,111 shares of company stock worth $15,364,055. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

