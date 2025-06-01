Mirador Capital Partners LP Purchases 28,110 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 33.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,324 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 28,110 shares during the period. Uber Technologies comprises approximately 1.4% of Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $8,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UBER. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 74,460 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,491,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,563 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 6,129 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 16,030 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 4,919 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 86.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,179 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 2,863 shares during the period. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $84.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $175.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.02. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $54.84 and a one year high of $93.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $11.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 62.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 34,884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.03, for a total transaction of $3,001,070.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,786,674.05. This trade represents a 25.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 23,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total transaction of $1,644,599.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 114,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,027,715.07. This represents a 17.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 83,788 shares of company stock valued at $6,517,070. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on UBER shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Arete Research raised shares of Uber Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $89.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.91.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

