Eutelsat Group (OTCMKTS:EUTLF) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Eutelsat Group (OTCMKTS:EUTLF – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.55 and traded as high as $3.88. Eutelsat Group shares last traded at $3.68, with a volume of 7,135 shares trading hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, New Street Research cut Eutelsat Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Eutelsat Group
Eutelsat Group Price Performance
Eutelsat Group Company Profile
Eutelsat Group, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of telecommunication satellites. It provides capacity for video services, fixed data, and government services; and capacity in connectivity applications, such as fixed broadband and mobile connectivity. The company offers its services under the Eutelsat brand directly and through distributors.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Eutelsat Group
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Apple’s Quiet HomePad Delay Could Be Its Loudest Move Yet
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- e.l.f. Gets Back on the Shelf! It’s Not Too Late to Buy In!
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Near 52-Week Lows, These 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Are Worth a Look
Receive News & Ratings for Eutelsat Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eutelsat Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.