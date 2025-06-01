Eutelsat Group (OTCMKTS:EUTLF) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Posted by on Jun 1st, 2025

Shares of Eutelsat Group (OTCMKTS:EUTLF) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.55 and traded as high as $3.88. Eutelsat Group shares last traded at $3.68, with a volume of 7,135 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, New Street Research cut Eutelsat Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th.

Eutelsat Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.54.

Eutelsat Group Company Profile

Eutelsat Group, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of telecommunication satellites. It provides capacity for video services, fixed data, and government services; and capacity in connectivity applications, such as fixed broadband and mobile connectivity. The company offers its services under the Eutelsat brand directly and through distributors.

Featured Stories

