Tesco (LON:TSCO) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 361.67 ($4.87) and traded as high as GBX 391.20 ($5.26). Tesco shares last traded at GBX 389.10 ($5.24), with a volume of 28,406,088 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Thursday, April 10th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 357.43 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 361.80. The firm has a market cap of £25.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.35, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Tesco (LON:TSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 10th. The retailer reported GBX 27.71 ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tesco had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 1.92%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesco PLC will post 27.374848 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ken Murphy purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 326 ($4.39) per share, with a total value of £130,400 ($175,457.48). Corporate insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Tesco was built to be a champion for customers, serving them every day with affordable, healthy and sustainable food. Our commitment to our customers extends beyond our stores, and into every community we serve – in the UK, Republic of Ireland, Slovakia, the Czech Republic and Hungary. We invest in communities to help them thrive, through supporting schools and children’s groups, food banks and other good causes.

In challenging times, our purpose has guided every part of the Group.

