PayPoint (LON:PAY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

PayPoint plc (LON:PAY – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 699.25 ($9.41) and traded as high as GBX 723 ($9.73). PayPoint shares last traded at GBX 711 ($9.57), with a volume of 81,531 shares traded.

PayPoint Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 657.75 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 698.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.52, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of £509.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 0.93.

PayPoint Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th were issued a GBX 9.70 ($0.13) dividend. This is a boost from PayPoint’s previous dividend of $9.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a yield of 1.16%. PayPoint’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.02%.

PayPoint Company Profile

PayPoint plc engages in the provision of payments and banking, shopping, and e-commerce services and products in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: PayPoint and Love2shop. The PayPoint segment provides card payment services to retailers, including leased payment devices; EPoS; ATM cash machines; SIM cards sales; receipt advertising; bill payment services and cash top-ups to individual consumers; parcel delivery and collection services; retailer service fees solutions; and digital payment services, as well as cash through to digital services.

