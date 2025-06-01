Fortune Minerals (TSE:FT) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Fortune Minerals Limited (TSE:FT – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.05 and traded as high as C$0.06. Fortune Minerals shares last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 77,502 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.42 price target on shares of Fortune Minerals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd.

Get Fortune Minerals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Fortune Minerals

Fortune Minerals Price Performance

Fortune Minerals Company Profile

The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -111.61. The firm has a market cap of C$31.91 million, a PE ratio of -11.16 and a beta of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.05.

(Get Free Report)

Fortune Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of specialty metals, base metals, and precious metals in Canada. The company explores for gold, cobalt, bismuth, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its primary asset is the NICO gold-cobalt-bismuth-copper project covering an area of 5,140 hectares located in the Northwest Territories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.