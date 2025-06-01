Fortune Minerals (TSE:FT) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Fortune Minerals Limited (TSE:FT – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.05 and traded as high as C$0.06. Fortune Minerals shares last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 77,502 shares.
Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.42 price target on shares of Fortune Minerals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd.
Fortune Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of specialty metals, base metals, and precious metals in Canada. The company explores for gold, cobalt, bismuth, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its primary asset is the NICO gold-cobalt-bismuth-copper project covering an area of 5,140 hectares located in the Northwest Territories.
