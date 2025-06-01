Short Interest in Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX) Drops By 31.9%

Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 285,600 shares, a drop of 31.9% from the April 30th total of 419,500 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,930,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Theratechnologies

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in Theratechnologies by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 71,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Theratechnologies during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Theratechnologies by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 87,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 14,655 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Theratechnologies during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Theratechnologies during the 4th quarter worth $108,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

THTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Research Capitl raised Theratechnologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Jones Trading raised Theratechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th.

Theratechnologies Stock Performance

Theratechnologies stock opened at $2.65 on Friday. Theratechnologies has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $3.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.85 million, a P/E ratio of -26.50 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.33 and a 200-day moving average of $1.86.

Theratechnologies Company Profile

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA SV for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo for the treatment of HIV-1 infection in heavily treatment-experienced adults with multidrug-resistant HIV-1 infection failing their current antiretroviral regimen.

