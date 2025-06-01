MCAN Mortgage (TSE:MKP) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

MCAN Mortgage Co. (TSE:MKP – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$18.62 and traded as high as C$19.80. MCAN Mortgage shares last traded at C$19.77, with a volume of 34,479 shares traded.
MCAN Mortgage Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of C$770.33 million, a PE ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$18.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$18.62.
MCAN Mortgage Company Profile
MCAN Mortgage Corporation operates as a loan and mortgage investment corporation in Canada. The company engages in the real estate lending and investing activities, including residential mortgage, residential construction, non-residential construction, and commercial loans, as well as portfolio of real estate investments trusts and private investment activities.
