Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.58 and traded as high as $3.73. Putnam Premier Income Trust shares last traded at $3.72, with a volume of 216,743 shares traded.

Putnam Premier Income Trust Trading Up 0.1%

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.58.

Get Putnam Premier Income Trust alerts:

Putnam Premier Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a $0.026 dividend. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th.

Institutional Trading of Putnam Premier Income Trust

Putnam Premier Income Trust Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 2.5% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 114,650 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 2,833 shares during the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,190,650 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,908,000 after acquiring an additional 229,277 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 190,812 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 15,743 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Institutional investors own 42.79% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Premier Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Premier Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.