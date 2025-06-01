Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.58 and traded as high as $3.73. Putnam Premier Income Trust shares last traded at $3.72, with a volume of 216,743 shares traded.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.58.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a $0.026 dividend. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th.
Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.
