Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB) Short Interest Up 56.5% in May

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,900 shares, an increase of 56.5% from the April 30th total of 48,500 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 115,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Choreo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Connect Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Callan Capital LLC raised its holdings in Connect Biopharma by 91.3% in the fourth quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 38,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalina Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Connect Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. 58.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Connect Biopharma Trading Up 0.2%

CNTB opened at $0.78 on Friday. Connect Biopharma has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $2.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Connect Biopharma ( NASDAQ:CNTB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.07. On average, research analysts expect that Connect Biopharma will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Connect Biopharma in a research note on Monday, March 31st.

Connect Biopharma Company Profile

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for the treatment of T cell-driven inflammatory diseases. The company is building a pipeline of small molecules and antibodies using functional T cell assays to screen and discover potent product candidates against validated immune targets.

