Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) is Parkside Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Parkside Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,416 shares during the quarter. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF accounts for about 5.1% of Parkside Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Parkside Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF worth $21,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 8,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period.
Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:QQQM opened at $212.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.27. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $165.72 and a 52-week high of $222.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.38 billion, a PE ratio of 30.65 and a beta of 1.18.
Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Increases Dividend
Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Profile
The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.
