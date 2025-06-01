Inspire Veterinary Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVP) Short Interest Up 56.3% in May

Inspire Veterinary Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVP – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 105,800 shares, an increase of 56.3% from the April 30th total of 67,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 7.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IVP. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Inspire Veterinary Partners by 186.0% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 246,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 160,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Inspire Veterinary Partners by 880.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 198,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 178,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in Inspire Veterinary Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $347,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Inspire Veterinary Partners alerts:

Inspire Veterinary Partners Trading Up 22.3%

IVP opened at $1.76 on Friday. Inspire Veterinary Partners has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $401.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of -1.85.

About Inspire Veterinary Partners

Inspire Veterinary Partners ( NASDAQ:IVP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.64 million during the quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Inspire Veterinary Partners, Inc owns and operates veterinary hospitals in the United States. The company specializes in small animal general practice hospitals, which serve companion pets, canine, and feline breeds, including equine care. Its hospitals provide preventive care for companion animals consisting of annual health exams and parasite control; dental health; nutrition and body condition counseling; neurological examinations; radiology; bloodwork; and skin and coat health, and other breed specific preventive care services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Veterinary Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Veterinary Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.