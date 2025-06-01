Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDP – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,100 shares, a drop of 32.4% from the April 30th total of 119,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 411,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Indaptus Therapeutics Trading Down 15.9%

INDP opened at $0.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.46 and a 200 day moving average of $0.74. The company has a market cap of $5.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.49. Indaptus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $2.89.

Indaptus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INDP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.09. Research analysts forecast that Indaptus Therapeutics will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Indaptus Therapeutics

Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical biotechnology company, develops various anti-cancer and anti-viral immunotherapy products. Its lead clinical candidate is Decoy20 used to produce single agent activity and/or combination therapy-based durable responses of lymphoma, hepatocellular, colorectal, and pancreatic tumors, and chronic hepatitis B virus, and human immunodeficiency virus infection, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial.

