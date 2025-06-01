Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $49.55 and traded as high as $51.05. Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $50.82, with a volume of 37,949,462 shares trading hands.

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund Trading Down 0.1%

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.55. The firm has a market cap of $50.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 1.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 150,005,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,471,814,000 after acquiring an additional 41,056,810 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 2,215.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,726,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,427,049,000 after buying an additional 46,621,720 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,160,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,153,606,000 after buying an additional 953,091 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,067,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,049,388,000 after buying an additional 2,102,141 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 4th quarter worth $773,900,000.

About Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund

The Fund seeks to provide investors with a low-cost passive approach for investing in a portfolio of equity securities of firms as represented by the Financial Select Sector Index.

