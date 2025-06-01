BioStem Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSEM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

BioStem Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSEM – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,600 shares, a decline of 31.8% from the April 30th total of 109,400 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 157,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

BioStem Technologies Price Performance

BSEM opened at $11.07 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.22. BioStem Technologies has a 1-year low of $6.77 and a 1-year high of $28.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27 and a beta of -0.10.

BioStem Technologies (OTCMKTS:BSEM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $72.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.20 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BioStem Technologies will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioStem Technologies Company Profile

BioStem Technologies, Inc, a life sciences corporation, focuses on discovering, developing, and producing pharmaceutical and regenerative medicine products and services. It develops various biologic stem cell based alternative products, as a treatment for ailments, such as joint pain, tendon and ligament injuries, neurodegenerative, and autoimmune diseases.

