Short Interest in Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLRF) Drops By 33.3%

Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the April 30th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 30.0 days.

Schindler Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SHLRF opened at $341.90 on Friday. Schindler has a 1 year low of $234.06 and a 1 year high of $349.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $326.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $296.38.

About Schindler

Schindler Holding AG engages in the production, installation, maintenance, and modernization of elevators, escalators, and moving walks worldwide. It offers Schindler Ahead SmartMirror, a mirror and a screen for entertainment or information; Schindler Ahead AdScreen that delivers messages on a special screen inside the elevator; and Schindler Ahead MediaScreen, an in-car media solution for elevators.

