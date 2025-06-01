Short Interest in Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLRF) Drops By 33.3%

Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the April 30th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 30.0 days.
Schindler Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SHLRF opened at $341.90 on Friday. Schindler has a 1 year low of $234.06 and a 1 year high of $349.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $326.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $296.38.
About Schindler
