Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,119 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,664 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 15,357 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 3,231 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,063 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.57, for a total transaction of $1,028,160.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,984,484.01. The trade was a 4.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 8,638 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.36, for a total value of $1,367,913.68. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,970 shares in the company, valued at $470,329.20. This represents a 74.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,334 shares of company stock worth $9,734,737 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

YUM opened at $143.82 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $122.13 and a one year high of $163.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $147.66 and its 200-day moving average is $142.73. The company has a market capitalization of $39.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.77.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 19.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 27th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 56.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on YUM. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Monday, April 28th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.70.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

