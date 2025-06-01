BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CFO Sells $13,094.18 in Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) CFO Troy Wichterman sold 583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.46, for a total value of $13,094.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 187,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,216,348.42. This represents a 0.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Troy Wichterman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 9th, Troy Wichterman sold 932 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $18,742.52.

On Tuesday, April 1st, Troy Wichterman sold 25,687 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $582,067.42.

On Tuesday, March 11th, Troy Wichterman sold 4,151 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $103,775.00.

On Monday, March 3rd, Troy Wichterman sold 660 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total value of $16,803.60.

BioLife Solutions Stock Down 2.2%

BLFS opened at $21.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $18.70 and a one year high of $29.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.59 and a beta of 2.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BioLife Solutions ( NASDAQ:BLFS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $23.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.22 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 38.98%. Analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BLFS. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen cut BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioLife Solutions

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in BioLife Solutions by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,551,054 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $81,106,000 after acquiring an additional 311,585 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in BioLife Solutions by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,594,221 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,386,000 after acquiring an additional 16,274 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in BioLife Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,789,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in BioLife Solutions by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,145,347 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,733,000 after acquiring an additional 377,111 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LP increased its position in BioLife Solutions by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 947,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,631,000 after acquiring an additional 113,937 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy (CGT) industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company’s products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

Further Reading

