Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (ATMU) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on June 18th

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 21st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 3rd.

Atmus Filtration Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 7.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Atmus Filtration Technologies to earn $2.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.0%.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ATMU opened at $36.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.66. Atmus Filtration Technologies has a 52-week low of $27.62 and a 52-week high of $45.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atmus Filtration Technologies

Atmus Filtration Technologies ( NYSE:ATMU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $110.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.03 million. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 120.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Atmus Filtration Technologies will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATMU. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 17.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 219,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,067,000 after buying an additional 32,727 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 2.2% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 159,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,864,000 after buying an additional 3,419 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 4.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 49,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ATMU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.40.

About Atmus Filtration Technologies

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, coolants, and fuel additives, as well as other chemicals; and fuel water separators and other filtration systems to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users.

