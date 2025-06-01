Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Shares Acquired by Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 76.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,568 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter worth $2,959,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 13,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,373,000 after buying an additional 2,144 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 176,065 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,768,000 after buying an additional 7,301 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter valued at $316,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter valued at $55,177,000. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director Donna E. Epps sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total transaction of $149,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $863,960.64. The trade was a 14.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Regina A. Tobin sold 3,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.64, for a total value of $585,508.56. Following the sale, the president now owns 18,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,418,374.96. This trade represents a 14.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,235 shares of company stock valued at $1,524,966. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Roadhouse Trading Down 0.5%

NASDAQ TXRH opened at $194.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.87. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.73 and a twelve month high of $206.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $173.47 and a 200 day moving average of $179.39.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 34.02% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 41.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on TXRH shares. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $185.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $213.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $172.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.62.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

