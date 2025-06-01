iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Bought by Wallace Advisory Group LLC

Wallace Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,269 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 423,933,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,741,996,000 after purchasing an additional 47,213,558 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 113,104,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,599,139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,340,900 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,528,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539,745 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 66,956,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 343.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,365,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,425,000 after purchasing an additional 38,232,721 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GOVT opened at $22.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.79 and its 200-day moving average is $22.71.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

