Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. Has $796,000 Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTEB. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 201.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Trinity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $547,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,174,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,886,000 after buying an additional 13,618 shares during the period. Brewster Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 85.0% during the fourth quarter. Brewster Financial Planning LLC now owns 24,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 11,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 66,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 32,097 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $48.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.77. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.02 and a 52 week high of $51.17.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

