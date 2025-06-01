La-Z-Boy Incorporated (LZB) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 3rd

La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 30th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share on Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 3rd.

La-Z-Boy has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. La-Z-Boy has a payout ratio of 24.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect La-Z-Boy to earn $3.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.3%.

La-Z-Boy Stock Performance

Shares of LZB opened at $41.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.33. La-Z-Boy has a fifty-two week low of $33.34 and a fifty-two week high of $48.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, KeyCorp upgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On La-Z-Boy

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in La-Z-Boy stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,836 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned about 0.06% of La-Z-Boy worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 99.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About La-Z-Boy

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures, and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, entertainment centers, and occasional pieces.

