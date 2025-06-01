Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Saturday, May 31st, TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0467 per share on Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Saturday, May 31st.

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 0.4%

HOM.U stock opened at C$13.10 on Friday. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$10.92 and a 52 week high of C$14.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$437.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$12.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.52.

Insider Transactions at Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust

In other news, Director Graham David Senst bought 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$18.03 per share, with a total value of C$28,846.08. Corporate insiders own 13.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HOM.U shares. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.10.

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

