Kunlun Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KLYCY) Plans Dividend of $0.16

Kunlun Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KLYCY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 31st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.1612 per share on Monday, August 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 3rd.

Kunlun Energy Price Performance

Shares of KLYCY stock opened at $10.93 on Friday. Kunlun Energy has a 1 year low of $8.85 and a 1 year high of $11.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.85 and its 200-day moving average is $9.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

About Kunlun Energy

Kunlun Energy Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Sales; Sales of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG); Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Processing and Terminal; and Exploration and Production.

