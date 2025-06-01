Kunlun Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KLYCY) Plans Dividend of $0.16

Kunlun Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KLYCY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 31st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.1612 per share on Monday, August 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 3rd.
Kunlun Energy Price Performance
Shares of KLYCY stock opened at $10.93 on Friday. Kunlun Energy has a 1 year low of $8.85 and a 1 year high of $11.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.85 and its 200-day moving average is $9.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.
About Kunlun Energy
