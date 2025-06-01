Rhumbline Advisers Has $239.71 Million Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,459,636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 213,511 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.17% of Pfizer worth $239,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allied Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 303,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,700,000 after purchasing an additional 41,147 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 31,766 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 64,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Stolper Co boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Stolper Co now owns 51,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 7,231 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $23.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.06. The company has a market cap of $133.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.58. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $20.92 and a one year high of $31.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $13.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.43 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 124.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.17.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Pfizer

About Pfizer

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.