Burr Financial Services LLC Takes Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Burr Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 6,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000. Lam Research accounts for approximately 0.4% of Burr Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairway Wealth LLC grew its stake in Lam Research by 900.0% during the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 908.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 836.6% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 791.3% during the 4th quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 3,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research Price Performance

LRCX stock opened at $80.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $102.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.54. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $56.32 and a 52-week high of $113.00.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 51.86% and a net margin of 26.49%. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LRCX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Susquehanna raised Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Lam Research from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lam Research from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Argus raised Lam Research to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.56.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LRCX

About Lam Research

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.