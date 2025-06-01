Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 9,578 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 662,188 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,578 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Stryker were worth $246,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 618.2% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 79 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SYK shares. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Stryker from $400.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $422.00 price objective on Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $442.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, March 21st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $427.30.

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.96, for a total transaction of $75,392,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,417,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,195,208.96. The trade was a 5.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYK opened at $382.86 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $314.93 and a fifty-two week high of $406.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.13 billion, a PE ratio of 49.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $368.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $376.14.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.11. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 13.25%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.50 EPS. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.41%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

