JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd Increases Holdings in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd increased its stake in shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 1,011.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 428,614 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 390,045 shares during the quarter. Haleon makes up about 0.4% of JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd’s holdings in Haleon were worth $4,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Haleon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Haleon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. FIL Ltd raised its position in Haleon by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Haleon in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in Haleon by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HLN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Haleon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Haleon in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Haleon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. BNP Paribas upgraded Haleon to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Haleon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.40 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.33.

Haleon Trading Up 0.3%

NYSE:HLN opened at $11.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.97. The stock has a market cap of $51.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.24. Haleon plc has a 1 year low of $8.25 and a 1 year high of $11.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Haleon (NYSE:HLN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Haleon had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 10.85%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Haleon plc will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Haleon Profile

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

