Advance Capital Management Inc. Sells 5,846 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Advance Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,846 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $256,000.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:FIXD opened at $43.31 on Friday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $39.42 and a 12 month high of $46.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.37 and its 200 day moving average is $43.37.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.