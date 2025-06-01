Advance Capital Management Inc. Buys 1,354 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Advance Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,693 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 5,140 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 231,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,513,000 after buying an additional 11,909 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $809,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 36,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after buying an additional 4,982 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPHQ opened at $70.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 0.95. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 1-year low of $57.67 and a 1-year high of $71.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.69.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

