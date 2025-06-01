Iowa State Bank Sells 844 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Iowa State Bank cut its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 844 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DLR. Czech National Bank grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 7.8% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 72,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,410,000 after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 643,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,149,000 after acquiring an additional 14,638 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, New Hampshire Trust boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 5.2% during the first quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 4,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DLR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $208.00 to $206.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $142.00 to $139.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.10.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $171.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $156.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $57.82 billion, a PE ratio of 105.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.93. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.95 and a 1 year high of $198.00.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 2.97%. Digital Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 456.07%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.