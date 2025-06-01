Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Acquires 189,503 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,730,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 189,503 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned 0.52% of AES worth $46,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its stake in AES by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 2,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC boosted its stake in AES by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in AES by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 85,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AES by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its stake in AES by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 8,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

AES Price Performance

Shares of AES opened at $10.09 on Friday. The AES Co. has a 1 year low of $9.46 and a 1 year high of $21.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.80 and a 200-day moving average of $11.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.10). AES had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 8.34%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. AES’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AES. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on AES from $108.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. HSBC dropped their target price on AES from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AES in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on AES from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded AES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AES has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.22.

About AES

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

