Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Stock Holdings Lessened by Hardin Capital Partners LLC

Hardin Capital Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,675 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. Hardin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 753.8% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 333 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 145.7% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medtronic Stock Performance

NYSE:MDT opened at $83.03 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $75.96 and a twelve month high of $96.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.19 and a 200-day moving average of $86.19. The firm has a market cap of $106.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.81.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.04. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MDT. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

