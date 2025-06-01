Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $205,000 in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,253 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in AT&T by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 642,859,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,637,914,000 after purchasing an additional 6,220,442 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 163,761,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,719,723,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640,644 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 96,779,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,203,667,000 after acquiring an additional 26,280,866 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,592,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,948,943,000 after purchasing an additional 5,649,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,858,418,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE T opened at $27.73 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $199.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.42. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.42 and a twelve month high of $29.03.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $30.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.39 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 13.97%. AT&T’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on AT&T from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.71.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

