Bowman & Co S.C. Has $345,000 Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Bowman & Co S.C. lowered its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 11.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. REAP Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 116.7% in the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ICE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $181.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $237.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $189.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.46.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total value of $96,335.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,732,634.16. The trade was a 3.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total transaction of $418,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,364 shares in the company, valued at $3,396,876. This represents a 10.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,579 shares of company stock valued at $584,818 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $179.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $168.09 and its 200-day moving average is $162.67. The stock has a market cap of $103.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.12. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.57 and a twelve month high of $180.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 39.75%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

See Also

