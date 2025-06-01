Advance Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Advance Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 41.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,805 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AGG. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $7,545,901,000. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,473,132,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 19,130,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,830,000 after purchasing an additional 8,223,945 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 128,947,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,495,021,000 after acquiring an additional 7,463,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona PSPRS Trust grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Arizona PSPRS Trust now owns 13,346,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,296,000 after purchasing an additional 5,220,182 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGG stock opened at $97.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $123.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.25. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $95.63 and a twelve month high of $102.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.83.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

