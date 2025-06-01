Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stake Cut by SigFig Wealth Management LLC

SigFig Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,187 shares during the quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $7,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 28,506.5% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,408,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,465,407,000 after buying an additional 15,354,187 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 27,589.5% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,742,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,113,345,000 after buying an additional 10,703,913 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 27,958.9% during the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 7,819,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,073,000 after acquiring an additional 7,791,301 shares during the period. Brooklyn FI LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,581.0% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 6,826,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,546,000 after acquiring an additional 6,723,891 shares during the period. Finally, Essential Planning LLC. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,100.6% in the fourth quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 3,223,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,012,000 after acquiring an additional 3,171,310 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of VTI stock opened at $289.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.40 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $273.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $286.58. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $236.42 and a 52 week high of $303.39.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

