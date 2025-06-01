SigFig Wealth Management LLC Purchases 4,824 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 103,786 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,824 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $2,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHO. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 99.8% during the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 100.2% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $24.32 on Friday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $23.92 and a one year high of $24.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.23.

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

