Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BALI) Shares Acquired by SigFig Wealth Management LLC

SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BALI – Free Report) by 21.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,268 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC owned 0.77% of Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BALI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF by 5,590.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 792,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,968,000 after purchasing an additional 778,400 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,740,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,292,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF by 303.5% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,283,000 after purchasing an additional 181,076 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,901,000.

Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of BALI opened at $29.16 on Friday. Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF has a 12-month low of $25.05 and a 12-month high of $31.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.49 million, a P/E ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 0.85.

About Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF

The BlackRock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF (BALI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that holds a portfolio of US large-cap equity securities. The fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by utilizing proprietary return forecast models combined with quantitative analysis methods BALI was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by BlackRock.

