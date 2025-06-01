SigFig Wealth Management LLC Acquires 154 Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $544,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $260,000. Austin Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 3,177 shares during the period. Finally, Q3 Asset Management bought a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $4,017,000.

Get iShares Convertible Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF stock opened at $87.02 on Friday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $75.97 and a 12-month high of $89.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.98.

About iShares Convertible Bond ETF

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.