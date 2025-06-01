Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA Increases Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA grew its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA’s holdings in Prologis were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Prologis from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Prologis from $117.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Barclays cut their target price on Prologis from $132.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Prologis from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prologis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.42.

Prologis Stock Down 0.5%

Prologis stock opened at $108.64 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.35 and a fifty-two week high of $132.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 6.44%. Analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 17th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.00%.

Prologis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.