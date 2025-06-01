SigFig Wealth Management LLC Acquires 15,425 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 442,544 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,425 shares during the quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $10,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,330,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,804,000 after buying an additional 689,398 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 103.1% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 21,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 11,054 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $315,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 129.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 19,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 727.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 13,658 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHZ opened at $22.94 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.43 and a 52-week high of $24.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.92.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.