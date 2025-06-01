American National Bank & Trust Has $769,000 Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

American National Bank & Trust cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the quarter. American National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $289.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $273.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $286.58. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $236.42 and a one year high of $303.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 1.03.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

